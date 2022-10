Manager Buck Showalter confirmed that Scherzer will start in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Scherzer finished the regular season with a 2.29 ERA and 0.91 WHIP, and he will now begin the postseason at the top of the rotation. The Mets will keep their options open for the following games, with Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom as the main candidates to start in Game 2.