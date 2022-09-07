Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Scherzer (side) has been placed on the 15-day injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

In his most recent start Saturday against the Nationals, Scherzer experienced what Showalter termed as "fatigue" in his left side. The Mets had been hopeful that the injury would be resolved after a few days of rest, but with Scherzer still not feeling up to par physically four days later, the team opted to move him to the IL. David Peterson will presumably step back into the rotation Friday in Miami to replace Scherzer, who won't be eligible to come off the IL until Sept. 19. According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets are expecting Scherzer to be ready to go when first eligible, though his availability will likely hinge on how his injured side responds to throwing off a mound and facing hitters.