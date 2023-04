Scherzer (side/back) is good to go for Wednesday's start against the Dodgers after throwing off the mound Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer had his scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics moved to Wednesday because of soreness in his side/back. The right-hander will face off against his former club in the Dodgers and take a 4.41 ERA over 16.1 innings of work into that outing.