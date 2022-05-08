Scherzer (4-1) was charged with the loss during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies after giving up three runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks over six innings.

The veteran right-hander threw 65 of his 101 pitches for strikes and allowed runners on base in five of six innings, but he was able to limit the damage and keep the Mets close. It was the second straight start against the Phillies for Scherzer, and he surrendered seven earned runs with a 16:1 K:BB across 12 innings between the two contests. Overall he has a 2.92 ERA for the campaign and should next take the ball next weekend versus Seattle.