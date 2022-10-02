Scherzer (11-5) took the loss to the Braves on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking none over 5.2 innings.

Scherzer fell victim to the long ball, giving up three of his four earned runs on two homers. He tossed 71 of 101 pitches for strikes across 5.2 frames. The veteran did not seem to have it in Saturday's appearance allowing nine hits and striking out four batters, both of which were the second worst single game totals for him this season. Despite the lackluster performance, his ERA sits at a still impressive 2.29 and goes along with a 0.91 WHIP.