Scherzer left Saturday's game against the Nationals "feeling fatigued on his left side," Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer was chasing his 200th career win, but this issue forced him from the game after only 67 pitches. He should be considered day-to-day for now. If there are any concerns about Scherzer's oblique, the Mets may have to give the right-hander some down time.