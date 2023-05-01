Scherzer (suspension) is likely to rejoin the Mets' rotation Wednesday in Detroit, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer's 10-game suspension will officially come to an end following Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, but Sherman notes that the club won't have him pitch when he's first eligible to do so Tuesday in Detroit due to weather-related concerns for that game. As a result, Scherzer is set to be pushed back an extra day, allowing Joey Lucchesi to get the ball for the series opener. The arrangement will prevent Scherzer from making two starts this week, but he would then be in line for a two-step the following week.