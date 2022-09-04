Manager Buck Showalter said after Saturday's game that the team is hopeful Scherzer (side) will make his next start as scheduled, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Scherzer was lifted after only 67 pitches Saturday with what was described as a "fatigued" feeling in his left side. However, the skipper said Scherzer "probably could have continued to pitch but just didn't feel it was a good idea," per Tim Britton of The Athletic. While it sounds like Scherzer could make his date with the Marlins next week, we may not know his status for certain until after his next bullpen session.