Manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer (oblique) could make another minor-league rehab start Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Scherzer was already ruled out as an option to start Sunday against the Marlins, and it appears he'll be heading to the minors for a second rehab outing. The veteran right-hander threw 65 pitches over 3.1 innings during his last start with Double-A Binghamton, and he'll likely push his workload up around 80 pitches his next time out. If Scherzer makes another rehab appearance and all goes well, he'll likely rejoin the big-league rotation late next week.