Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters after Saturday's game against the Athletics that Scherzer will see his next start pushed back to Wednesday due to right side/back soreness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Sunday, but because of the soreness he'll get some extra rest with Jose Butto now scheduled to start for the Mets against the Athletics. The right-hander will now square off against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday. This sounds precautionary, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the situation.