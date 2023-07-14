Scherzer's next start could be pushed back to Tuesday versus the White Sox due to an injury not related to his right arm, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Scherzer is lined up to start Sunday against the Dodgers and the Mets still tentatively believe he'll be ready to take the ball that day. However, it's possible they'll opt to give Scherzer a couple extra days to be safe. A decision is expected later Friday. Mets manager Buck Showalter didn't want to divulge any details about Scherzer's injury beyond that it's not related to his pitching arm.