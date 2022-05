Scherzer is indeed dealing with an oblique injury, though the specifics of his timeline are not yet clear, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Scherzer left his start Wednesday against the Cardinals with what was originally referred to as "left side discomfort." He underwent an MRI on Thursday, the results of which have yet to be fully made public. If Scherzer's injury is in fact an oblique strain, he could be out for over a month, though that's yet to be confirmed.