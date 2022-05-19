Scherzer was diagnosed with a moderate to high-grade oblique strain Thursday and will miss 6-to-8 weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer pulled himself from his start Wednesday against the Cardinals with what was originally called left side discomfort, but a more serious diagnosis always appeared likely. That diagnosis has indeed come following an MRI on Thursday. The given timeline means Scherzer should be back sometime in the first half of July, barring setbacks. With Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (biceps) also out, Trevor Williams appears to have a safe rotation spot for now, with David Peterson likely to get an opportunity as well.