Scherzer (1-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Scherzer briefly gave up the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Garrett Cooper two-run homer, but Brandon Nimmo responded in the top of the seventh to put the future Hall of Famer back in line for the win. David Robertson notched the save. Scherzer got 14 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes on 91 pitches, so he looks up to the challenge of carrying the Mets' rotation while Justin Verlander is sidelined with a low-grade teres major strain.