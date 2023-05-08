Scherzer has admitted that he's still pitching with discomfort below his right scapula, Dan Martin and Mike Puma of the New York Post report.

Scherzer first injured his shoulder last month and had a start pushed back, although he never went on the injured list. He's still dealing with soreness, though, and attributed the drop in velocity in his last start -- when he six runs over 3.1 innings -- to managing the injury so it didn't get worse. Scherzer dealt with a similar but more serious injury in 2019 with the Nationals when he was sidelined for several weeks. "That's how bad this can get,'' Scherzer said. "I respect that. I've learned from that and I'm trying like hell to not have that happen." Scherzer will start Tuesday in Cincinnati and will continue to take the ball for the Mets as long as he's able. His effectiveness and ability to not aggravate the injury are in question, though. Scherzer sports a 5.56 ERA in five starts this season.