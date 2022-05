Scherzer (oblique) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 19, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Scherzer is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after being diagnosed with a moderate to high-grade oblique strain this week, so his placement on the IL was expected. A better timetable for the right-hander's return will likely come into focus once he begins a throwing program, but he'll likely be sidelined until at least early July.