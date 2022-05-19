Scherzer was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander threw a pitch in the dirt with two outs and runners on first and second during the sixth inning, and he left the contest after gesturing to the coaching staff after the pitch. He didn't appear to suffer an obvious injury, but it's a concerning development given how Scherzer typically fights to stay in as long as possible. He exited in line for the victory and allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over 5.2 innings.