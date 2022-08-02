Scherzer (7-2) earned the win over Washington on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings.

Facing the team with whom he won a World Series in 2019, Scherzer endured a rough fourth inning (during which he gave up both of his earned runs and four of his six hits) to notch his seventh victory of the campaign. The right-hander struck out only five batters -- his lowest mark since May 18 -- but nonetheless registered his sixth straight quality start. Scherzer has been all that the Mets could have hoped for when healthy this season, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 109:17 K: BB over 88.2 innings.