Scherzer is progressing with his rehab from an oblique strain as expected, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Mets manager Buck Showalter didn't go into any details on Scherzer's progress when speaking to reporters Thursday, but it's at least encouraging the right-hander hasn't had any setbacks. "He's doing fine. Who knows what he's doing away from the field," Showalter joked. "He's probably had four or five sides by now. He's probably got the whole neighborhood hitting off of him." The original timetable for Scherzer's return suggested he could rejoin the rotation in early July, but as Showalter alluded, his ultra-competitive nature could accelerate that schedule.