The Mets reinstated Scherzer on Tuesday after he completed his 10-game suspension for the use of foreign substances in his April 19 start against the Dodgers.

Scherzer won't make his next start until Wednesday in Detroit, but he'll rejoin the 26-man active roster now that his 10-game ban has been served. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has disappointed in his first four starts this season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA and 17:9 K:BB over 19.1 innings. Still, managers are certainly going to want to make sure Scherzer is included in fantasy lineups ahead of a favorable matchup against one of his former clubs.