Scherzer (suspension) is scheduled to start Monday's game against Atlanta at Citi Field.
Scherzer's 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance in an April 19 start against the Dodgers will officially come to an end Monday, and as expected, the Mets won't waste any time in adding him back to the rotation. New York is also expected to activate Justin Verlander (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week, meaning that Jose Butto and one of Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson or Tylor Megill will lose spots in the Mets' five-man rotation.