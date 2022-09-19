The Mets reinstated Scherzer (oblique) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Brewers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer will be rejoining the Mets for the final two and a half weeks of the season after he was cleared to return from the IL following his rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse last Wednesday. He struck out seven over 3.2 innings in his outing with Syracuse, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. Scherzer tossed only 59 pitches in that outing, so he could face a light workload restriction in Monday's contest. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday in Oakland.