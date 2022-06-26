Scherzer (oblique) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Binghamton, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran right-hander was previously optimistic that he would need just one rehab start before coming off the 15-day injured list, but the Mets opted to schedule him for another outing in the minors after he didn't get fully stretched out in his initial outing with Binghamton. In his start June 21, Scherzer struck out six over 3.1 innings (65 pitches) while giving up two runs on three hits and one walk. He'll presumably target the 70-to-85-pitch range Tuesday, and if all goes well, he should return from the IL as soon as July 3 to start the Mets' series finale with the Rangers.