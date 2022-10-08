Scherzer took the loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres on Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- over 4.2 innings. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Afterward, Scherzer explained that there was nothing physical that affected him, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Scherzer said he simply wasn't getting his usual ride on his fastball and he wasn't sure why. Jacob deGrom (blister) will try to keep the Mets' season alive in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.