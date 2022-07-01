Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.