Scherzer will be the Mets' Opening Day starter on March 30 in Miami, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets had two excellent choices in Scherzer and Justin Verlander, but it will be "Mad Max" getting the call for the opener. Verlander is set up to take the ball for the team's home opener on April 6 versus the Marlins. Scherzer will be matched up against Sandy Alcantara on Opening Day.