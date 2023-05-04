Scherzer (2-2) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, surrendering six runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Getting back on the mound after serving a 10-game suspension and pitching in Detroit, the city where he blossomed into an ace a decade ago, Scherzer didn't appear to be his usual focused self and served up homers to Eric Haase and Matt Vierling before getting the hook. The 38-year-old righty has had an erratic beginning to his 16th MLB campaign, and Scherzer will carry a 5.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 22.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come in Cincinnati next week.