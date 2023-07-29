Scherzer (9-4) picked up the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The 39-year-old blanked Washington for six innings until Luis Garcia took him deep in the seventh, and Scherzer exited after 103 pitches, including 30 called or swinging strikes. The Mets are sellers at the trade deadline, so this could potentially have been his last start in a New York uniform, but Scherzer's $43.3 million player option for 2024 and full no-trade clause make it unlikely he'll be sent elsewhere. He's at least pitching well enough to be of interest to a contender -- he has five quality starts in his last eight outings, posting a 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB through 51 innings over that stretch.