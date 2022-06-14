Scherzer (oblique) confirmed that he'll throw a simulated game Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Scherzer will take a big step forward in his recovery after he completed an improvised "bullpen session" in the outfield Tuesday, using all of his pitches while throwing off flat ground from approximately 60 feet. The right-hander noted that he received a platelet-rich plasma shot shortly after being diagnosed with the high-grade oblique strain May 19, and the injection looks as though it may have expedited his recovery process. Before coming off the 15-day injured list, Scherzer said he expects to make just one rehab start, which could come next week if Thursday's live BP session goes as well as hoped. That would give Scherzer a chance at rejoining the big-league rotation before the end of June.