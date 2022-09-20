Scherzer (10-4) threw six perfect innings to earn the win in Milwaukee on Monday. He struck out nine.

Scherzer was at the top of his game, but manager Buck Showalter pulled the right-hander after 68 pitches in what was Scherzer's first start back from an oblique injury. While he didn't get a chance to continue his bid for a perfect game, Scherzer picked up his 200th career win and helped the Mets clinch a postseason berth. He should be able to up his pitch count in his subsequent starts as he prepares himself for more important games in the playoffs.