Scherzer is scheduled to make his first Grapefruit League start Sunday against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer is unlikely to work more than two innings while he pitches in a competitive setting for the first time since Game 1 of the Mets' wild-card round series against the Padres on Oct. 7, when he surrendered seven runs -- including four home runs -- in 4.2 innings. The poor postseason start and a pair of oblique-related stints on the injured list were just about the only blemishes on an otherwise excellent first season in New York for Scherzer, who produced a 2.29 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 173:24 K:BB across 145.1 innings. While those numbers would normally make Scherzer the clear-cut choice for the Opening Day starting nod for the majority of teams, he'll face competition for those duties from Justin Verlander, whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $86 million contract this winter following a Cy Young-winning season in Houston.