Scherzer (oblique) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer made a rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday and allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in 3.2 innings. He apparently felt good afterward since manager Buck Showalter confirmed Saturday that Scherzer will return following a minimal stay on the 15-day IL.