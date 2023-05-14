Scherzer (neck) will start the second game of a doubleheader against the Nationals on Sunday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Mets manager Buck Showalter has not decided who will be the starter for the first game as of yet. The team will be able to call up a 27th player for the twin billing after Saturday's game was postponed due to rain, and it's possible New York could call on one of their arms from Triple-A Syracuse to start the game. Scherzer will be pitching for just the second time since April 10 because of a 10-game suspension and a bout with spasms in his neck.