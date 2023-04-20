Scherzer has been suspended 10 games due to the alleged use of a foreign substance Wednesday versus the Dodgers, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer has appealed the punishment and there will hopefully be a resolution by the time his next turn comes up in the Mets' starting rotation. He'll remain active until the appeal is heard. Scherzer was ejected before the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday at Dodger Stadium after umpires determined that his right (throwing) hand and glove were overly sticky. The veteran ace has maintained that it was only a mix of rosin -- a legal substance -- and sweat.