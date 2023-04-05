Scherzer (1-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday at Milwaukee after giving up five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks across 5.1 innings.

The right-hander was hit hard all night by the Brewers, which culminated in Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell crushing three consecutive home runs during the sixth inning. It was a rough outing for Scherzer, made worse by the fact New York has been outscored 19-0 by Milwaukee through the first two games of the series. Things won't get any easier next time out for the 38-year-old, as he lines up to face the Padres on Monday.