Scherzer (8-3) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against the Padres.

All five runs against Scherzer came via the long ball, with Manny Machado providing both home runs. Scherzer has now been taken deep 11 times over his last seven starts, resulting in a 5.63 ERA during that stretch. Despite some recent shakiness, Sunday's loss was his first since May 3 and snapped his streak of six consecutive wins. Scherzer saw his season ERA rise to 4.31 with a 101:23 K:BB through 16 outings.