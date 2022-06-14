Scherzer (oblique) was spotted Tuesday taking part in a flat ground throwing session in which he appeared to be using all of his pitches, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Throwing from about 60 feet out during his workout in the outfield, Scherzer wasn't pitching at full velocity, but his activity is an encouraging sign as he works his way back from a high-grade left oblique strain. The throwing session also supports the notion that Scherzer's pitching hand feels fine after it was bitten by one of his dogs just over a week ago. Scherzer should be ready to get back on a mound in the near future and then potentially face hitters in live batting practice before the Mets begin preparing for his return from the 15-day injured list.