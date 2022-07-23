Scherzer (6-2) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings as the Mets fell 4-1 to the Padres. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander made only one real mistake in his pitchers' duel with Yu Darvish, but Eric Hosmer took it the other way for a two-run homer and the Mets' offense couldn't come up with a response. Scherzer has now reeled off four straight quality starts since coming off the IL at the beginning of the month, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and eye-popping 39:2 K:BB through 25.1 innings over that stretch.