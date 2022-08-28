Scherzer (9-4) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Rockies. He struck out 11.

Scherzer was effective Sunday as he reached double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time this season. The only damage came in the seventh inning when the Rockies manufactured a run on a couple infield hits and a sacrifice fly. Max now owns a 2.27 ERA which would be good for sixth in the league if he had enough innings to qualify. He will try to get back in the win column in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next weekend against Washington.