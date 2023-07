The Mets agreed to trade Scherzer to the Rangers on Saturday, but the deal is pending Scherzer's approval, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

There's no word yet on what the Mets are getting in return, but Scherzer will have to waive his no-trade clause before the deal is completed in the first place. If the trade does go through, Scherzer will join a Rangers rotation that already ranks fifth in the majors in ERA.