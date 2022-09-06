The Mets will likely decide Wednesday whether or not Scherzer (side) will make his next scheduled start, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer left his last outing with side soreness, and while manager Buck Showalter said afterward he hoped Scherzer would not miss any more action, there is still a chance he could do so. If Scherzer does not take the ball Friday when his spot in the rotation comes up, the Mets could push him back a day or two or skip his turn altogether. Scherzer's status will be updated again when the Mets announce what they ultimately plan to do.