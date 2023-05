Scherzer (shoulder) is uncertain for his scheduled start Tuesday against the Reds, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

David Peterson has joined the Mets in Cincinnati in the event that Scherzer is unable to pitch. The veteran ace acknowledged recently that he is still dealing with discomfort below his right scapula, an issue that first popped up in mid-April. He told Dan Martin and Mike Puma of the New York Post on Monday that he is "trying like hell not to join the IL."