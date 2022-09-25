Scherzer (11-4) earned the win during Sunday's 13-4 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in six innings.

New York jumped out to an early lead and Scherzer was able to limit the damage to a Seth Brown solo home run in the fourth inning in his second start back from an oblique injury. The 38-year-old fired 62 of 91 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety and has now surrendered just one run across 12 innings compared to 16 strikeouts over his last two starts. Scherzer sports a 2.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 169 strikeouts in 139.2 innings across 22 starts on the season. He's tentatively scheduled to pitch again next Sunday in Atlanta on Sunday Night Baseball.