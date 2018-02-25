Mets' Michael Conforto: Advances hitting rehab
Conforto (shoulder) is expected to begin hitting soft toss in the batting cage this week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
It's not a breakthrough in Conforto's recovery by any means, but his advancement to hitting soft toss is an improvement from the tee work he began last week. He's still got a ways to go in his rehab, but the young outfielder is certainly making strides in the right direction.
