Conforto (hamstring) and the Mets reached a one-year, $12.25 million deal Friday, avoiding, arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Conforto's 2020 season ended slightly early due to hamstring tightness, but he'll avoid arbitration with the Mets heading into 2021. He had a solid season last year, slashing .322/.412/.515 with nine home runs and three stolen bases over 54 games.
