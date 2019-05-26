The Mets plan to activate Conforto (concussion) from the 7-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Prior reports suggested that Conforto wasn't on track to return until Monday's series opener with the Dodgers, but the outfielder apparently made quicker progress that expected this weekend. Conforto, who hasn't played since May 16 due to the concussion, will likely rejoin the lineup Sunday, providing some much-needed reinforcement to a banged-up Mets outfield.