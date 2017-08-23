Mets' Michael Conforto: Back in lineup Wednesday
Conforto (thumb) is starting in right field and batting third Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Conforto was scratched from Tuesday's contest due to a thumb issue, but the 24-year-old never thought it was anything serious, and he's back in action after missing just one game. He'll face Zack Godley in his return to the lineup.
