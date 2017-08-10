Conforto will move down to the cleanup spot for Thursday's series opener against Miami, and will likely remain in the middle of the order moving forward, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Conforto has been deployed as a leadoff hitter for most of the 2017 season, but manager Terry Collins believes he's best suited in a middle-of-the-order role. Unless something changes, don't expect to see the 24-year-old's name at the top of the lineup for the rest of the year. Throughout 95 games this season, Conforto is hitting .289/.393/.566 with 23 home runs and 58 RBI.