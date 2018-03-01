Conforto (shoulder) graduated to splitting time between front toss and swinging off a tee Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

This marks another productive step in Conforto's recovery. The outfielder was able to take 25 front tosses in addition to 15 cuts off a tee and said that everything felt normal afterwards. He will continue to gradually recover from early September surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder.