Conforto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies.

The outfielder has reached base safely in 10 straight games, hitting .316 (12-for-38) over that stretch with an 8:7 BB:K and all four of his homers on the year. Health permitting, Conforto appears headed firmly towards a career-best campaign.